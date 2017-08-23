Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Ozzy Osbourne 'Bark At The Moon' Solar Eclipse Video Performance
08-23-2017
.
Ozzy Osbourne

(hennemusic) Ozzy Osbourne performed his 1983 classic, "Bark At The Moon", during the total solar eclipse at the Moonstock Music Festival in Carterville IL on August 21, and video from the show has surfaced online.

The Southern Illinoisan reports Osbourne took the stage at Walker's Bluff as the first diamond ring of the eclipse appeared to open his headline set at the event as the shadow of the moon swept across the crowd. "I don't think I've ever been in this part of the world before," Osbourne told the crowd. "I love you all. Thank you for coming to see me."

The Black Sabbath singer closed out the 4-day Moonstock event, which also featured headline sets by Five Finger Death Punch, Halestorm and Black Stone Cherry.

According to Walker's Bluff owner Cynde Bunch, the festival drew rock and eclipse fans from around the world, with one-fourth of the tickets sales to people from outside the U.S.

"In the campground," says Bunch, "we have 30 campers from different states and 12 camp sites rented by people from outside the country." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

