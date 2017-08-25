Rihanna Giving Fans Chance To Win Diamond Ball Tickets

If you're not a celebrity or a millionaire you can still attend the show. Rihanna has launched a ticket contest, which fans can enter by donating one dollar to her charity. The winner will receive two tickets to the black-tie dinner, a flight to New York and a hotel room on Wall Street.

The Dollar Campaign is the latest initiative aimed at supporting Rhianna's ongoing campaign to improve the education of young people in some of the world's most impoverished areas. Read more here.