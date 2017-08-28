Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Naked Brad Pitt Photos Inspired Shania Twain's 'That Don't Impress Me Much'
08-28-2017
.
Shania Twain

(Radio.com) It's been fifteen years since Shania Twain released an album of original music, and twenty since her 2x diamond Come On Over album was released. One of the songs on that album, "That Don't Impress Me Much" name-checked actor Brad Pitt, and Shania has finally revealed the reason why she chose to call him out on the song.

"I remember I had a girl friend visiting me and it was near Christmas and we were baking cookies," Shania revealed at an album-preview party for her forthcoming September 29th album, Now (via Billboard). "I was writing this album and there was a scandal of [Pitt] and Gwyneth [Paltrow] where there was naked photos of him [in Playgirl. Pitt later successfully sued the magazine for publishing the paparazzi photos]."

"And this was like all the rage. I just thought, 'I don't know what all the fuss is about.' I'm like, 'Well, that don't impress me much, I mean what is all the fuss?' We see people naked every day. That's really what I thought," she continued. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Shania Twain Music, DVDs, Books and more

Shania Twain T-shirts and Posters

More Shania Twain News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Naked Brad Pitt Photos Inspired Shania Twain's 'That Don't Impress Me Much'

Shania Twain Announces 'Now' Tour

Shania Twain Announces 'Now' Tour

Shania Twain Announces 'Now' Tour

Haim Perform Stripped Down Shania Twain Cover

Shania Twain Releases 'Life's About to Get Good' Video

Shania Twain Release Second New Single 'Poor Me'

Shania Twain Selling One-Of-A-Kind Motorcycle For Charity

Lady Antebellum Serenade Shania Twain With One Of Her Hits

Shania Twain Reveals Track Details For Comeback Album 'Now'


More Stories for Shania Twain

Shania Twain Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Van Halen Star Teases Upcoming Solo Album- Brian Johnson Does Surprise AC/DC Jam With Muse At Reading- Tom Petty Forced To Postpone More Shows- Metallica- more

Dave Grohl Reveals His Possible Next Career Move- Zeppelin's Robert Plant Announces First Tour Dates For 'Carry Fire'- Metallica Plan To Revisit 'Master Of Puppets' Next- more

Foo Fighters Release 'The Sky Is A Neighborhood' Video- Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Forced To Postpone Concert- Robert Plant Reveals New Album Details- more

Page Too:
Jared Leto Tributes Chester Bennington At VMAs- Taylor Swift Premieres 'Look What You Made Me Do' Video- Naked Brad Pitt Photos Inspired Shania Twain Song- more

Wu-Tang Clan Announce Album and Share New Track 'People Say'- Queens Of The Stone Age Unveil 'Villains' Butcher Shop Paper- Will Taylor Swift Address Kanye West Feud?- more

R. Kelly Denies New Accusation Of Underage Relationship- Jay-Z Talks Relationship With Kanye West- Taylor Swift Previews 'Look What You Made Me Do' Video- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Van Halen Star Teases Upcoming Solo Album

Brian Johnson Does Surprise AC/DC Jam With Muse At Reading

Tom Petty Forced To Postpone More Shows

Metallica's WorldWired Tour Dominating Concert Market

Gibson Names Top 5 Metal Songs Of All Time

Mastodon Release 'Steambreather' Music Video

Queens of the Stone Age Unplug For 'The Way You Used to Do'

Avenged Sevenfold Cover the Beach Boys' 'God Only Knows'

Jimmy Page Producing New 'Yardbirds '68' Compilation

Rockabilly Legend Sonny Burgess Dead At 88

Tom Morello Named Son After Randy Rhoads

Oasis Cover Results In Police Action In Demark

The Killers' Brandon Flowers Says New Rock Bands Not Good Enough

Singled Out: Graham The Empire's The Best Of Me

Dave Grohl Reveals His Possible Next Career Move

Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Announces First Tour Dates For 'Carry Fire'

• more

Page Too News Stories
Jared Leto Tributes Chester Bennington At VMAs

Taylor Swift Premieres 'Look What You Made Me Do' Video

Naked Brad Pitt Photos Inspired Shania Twain's 'That Don't Impress Me Much'

Chris Brown Releases 'Pills and Automobiles' Video

Drake Joins Jorja Smith Onstage In Toronto

Kip Moore Releases Acoustic 'Bittersweet Company' Video

Zac Brown Band Release 'Roots' Music Video

Mariah Carey Joins French Montana For 'Unforgettable' Remix

Migos Release 'Too Hotty' Music Video

Jay-Z And Ryan Gosling Set for 'SNL' Season Premiere

Nicki Minaj Guests On Tasha Cobbs Leonard's 'I'm Getting Ready'

Kendrick Lamar Says 'DAMN.' Is Even Better In Reverse Order

Wu-Tang Clan Announce Album and Share New Track 'People Say'

Queens Of The Stone Age Unveil 'Villains' Butcher Shop Paper

Will Taylor Swift Address Kanye West Feud on 'Reputation?'

Fergie Releases Two New Songs Reveals Album Details

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016

Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror

Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life

Valdur - Pathetic Scum

The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires

Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center

Prong's X - No Absolutes

Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer

ZZ Ward - The Storm

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day One Report

Haken - Affinity

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.