Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Thirty Seconds To Mars Share Unique VMA Performance With Travis Scott
08-29-2017
.
Thirty Seconds To Mars

(Radio.com) Thirty Seconds to Mars tapped rapper Travis Scott for an innovative performance during Sunday (Aug 27th) night's MTV Video Music Awards, a.k.a. VMAs, and group has shared video of the performance.

The bombastic anthem was turned up with a colorful visual presentation that revealed what appeared to be infrared images of the band and their supporting dancers.

Frontman Jared Leto sported a ski mask during the beginning of the performance, with a shirtless Travis Scott hitting the stage to deliver an auto-tuned verse from his song, "Butterfly Effect," towards the end of the song. Check out the unique visual here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Thirty Seconds To Mars Music, DVDs, Books and more

Thirty Seconds To Mars T-shirts and Posters

More Thirty Seconds To Mars News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Thirty Seconds To Mars Share Unique VMA Performance With Travis Scott

Thirty Seconds To Mars Release New Track 'Walk On Water'

Thirty Seconds to Mars Call On Fans For Ideas

Thirty Seconds to Mars Announce Single 'Walk on Water'

Thirty Seconds To Mars Announce Ambitious Life Of America Project

Thirty Seconds To Mars Announce Third Annual Camp Mars

Thirty Seconds To Mars Release Camp Mars: The Concert Film Trailer

Thirty Seconds To Mars Release New Album Preview Video

Suicide Squad Trailer Featuring Jared Leto Released

Jared Leto Suing TMZ Over Leaked Taylor Swift Diss Video


More Stories for Thirty Seconds To Mars

Thirty Seconds To Mars Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Rush's Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson May Form New Group- Mick Fleetwood Addresses Fleetwood Mac 'Farewell' Tour- Eddie Vedder Rocks 'Out Of Sand' On Twin Peaks- more

Van Halen Star Teases Upcoming Solo Album- Brian Johnson Does Surprise AC/DC Jam With Muse At Reading- Tom Petty Forced To Postpone More Shows- Metallica- more

Dave Grohl Reveals His Possible Next Career Move- Zeppelin's Robert Plant Announces First Tour Dates For 'Carry Fire'- Metallica Plan To Revisit 'Master Of Puppets' Next- more

Page Too:
Justin Bieber Nude Photos Leaked To Selena Gomez's Instagram- Carrie Underwood Previews Sunday Night Football Theme- Frank Ocean Debuts New Song 'Provider'- more

Jared Leto Tributes Chester Bennington At VMAs- Taylor Swift Premieres 'Look What You Made Me Do' Video- Naked Brad Pitt Photos Inspired Shania Twain Song- more

Wu-Tang Clan Announce Album and Share New Track 'People Say'- Queens Of The Stone Age Unveil 'Villains' Butcher Shop Paper- Will Taylor Swift Address Kanye West Feud?- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Rush's Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson May Form New Group

Mick Fleetwood Addresses Fleetwood Mac 'Farewell' Tour

Eddie Vedder Rocks 'Out Of Sand' On Twin Peaks

Metallica Stream Lady Gaga Grammy Awards Rehearsals Video

Glen Campbell's Wife Shares Loving Eulogy Online

Mastodon Announce New EP 'Cold Dark Place'

Singled Out: Space4Lease's Lately

Liam Gallagher Releases Live 'Wall Of Glass' Video

Billy Sheehan's The Fell Announce Breakout Tour

Thirty Seconds To Mars Share Unique VMA Performance With Travis Scott

The Killers Address Lineup Change Speculations

LaRissa Vienna And The Strange Release 'Haunted' Video

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Looks Back On Coming Out

Van Halen Star Teases Upcoming Solo Album

Brian Johnson Does Surprise AC/DC Jam With Muse At Reading

Tom Petty Forced To Postpone More Shows

• more

Page Too News Stories
Justin Bieber Nude Photos Leaked To Selena Gomez's Instagram

Carrie Underwood Previews Sunday Night Football Theme

Frank Ocean Debuts New Song 'Provider'

Jay-Z Talks Chester Bennington And Amy Winehouse

Calvin Harris Releases Alternate 'Feels' Video

Taylor Swift Takes Over Delivery Trucks For 'Reputation' Album

Coldplay's Chris Martin Does Surprise Performance With Izzy Bizu

Kendrick Lamar Wows VMAs With 'DNA' and 'Humble'

Drake Makes Surprise Appearances At Two Festivals

Artists React To Hurricane Harvey Devastation

Maroon 5's Adam Levine Slams 'Utterly Horrible' VMAs

Pink Shares Life Lesson Receiving Career Honor at VMAs

North West Reveals Her Favorite Kanye Song In First Interview

Jared Leto Tributes Chester Bennington At VMAs

Taylor Swift Premieres 'Look What You Made Me Do' Video

Naked Brad Pitt Photos Inspired Shania Twain's 'That Don't Impress Me Much'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016

Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror

Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life

Valdur - Pathetic Scum

The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires

Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center

Prong's X - No Absolutes

Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer

ZZ Ward - The Storm

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day One Report

Haken - Affinity

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.