Big Sean and Metro Boomin Announce 'Double or Nothing' Album

The album looks to expand on the chemistry found on "Bounce Back," the track Metro Boomin produced for Sean latest album, I Decided, that soared to No. 6 on the Hot 100.

The album will feature Sean rapping solely over Metro Boomin beats, as opposed to the more common method of utilizing a variety of different producers. For Metro Boomin, it's a throwback to an earlier era in hip-hop.

"I was born in '93, and a lot of projects [from that era] had one producer, maybe two," he explained to Billboard. "They sounded more cohesive — better as a whole." Read more here.