Stone Sour Announce More 2018 Tour Dates

The band announced their June 2018 return to the country via Twitter on Wednesday (Dec 6th), they tweeted "UK, you've been amazing! We'll be coming back to see you all again in June for our only UK shows of 2018."

Frontman Corey Taylor added, "We're excited to return to the UK for a second time in support of Hydrograd. These are Stone Sour's only UK dates in 2018 and we're happy to include two cities we didn't play in December. Stone Sour are building towards our future, so come out in June and have a f***ing good time with us!"

The new dates will include stops in Manchester, London and Nottingham and follow their upcoming North American tour plans which include a coheadlining tour with Halestorm and some headline shows that will feature support from Red Sun Rising and The Dead Deads.



Stone Sour UK tour dates:

Jun 17: Manchester O2 Apollo

Jun 18: London Roundhouse

Jun 19: Nottingham Rock City

Other Stone Sour Dates:

12/6 London, UK O2 Brixton Academy

12/8 Glasgow, UK SSE Hydro

12/10 Cologne, DE Palladium

12/11 Munich, DE Zenith

12/12 Vienna, AT Gasometer

12/14 Zurich, CH Samsung Hall

12/15 Milan, IT Alcatraz

01/21-25 Port Canaveral, FL ShipRocked *

01/27 Abbotsford, BC Abbotsford Centre

01/29 Dawson Creek, BC Encana Events Centre

02/1 Lethbridge, AB Enmax Centre

02/2 Calgary, AB Grey Eagle Casino

02/4 Saskatoon, SK Sasktel Center (lower Bowl)

02/5 Winnipeg, SK Burton Cummings Theatre

02/7 Bemidji, MN Sanford Center

02/8 Brookings, SD Swiftel Center

02/10 Ypsilanti, MI Convocation Center

02/11 Rochester, NY Armory

02/16 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe

02/17 Milwaukee, WI The Rave

02/18 Indianapolis, IN Egyptian Ballroom

04/28 Jacksonville, FL Welcome To Rockville*

06/1-3 Nürburg, DE Rock am Ring*

06/1-3 Nuremberg, DE Rock im Park*

06/14-17 Nickelsdorf, AT Nova Rock*

11/15 - 12/15 with The Pretty Reckless

1/27 - 2/11 with Halestorm and The Dead Deads

2/16-2/18 with Red Sun Rising and The Dead Deads

*Festival Performance