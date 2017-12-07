Stone Sour Announce More 2018 Tour Dates

Good news for Stone Sour fans in the UK that may have missed the band on their current tour across Europe, the group announced that they will be returning for a series of shows next spring.
The band announced their June 2018 return to the country via Twitter on Wednesday (Dec 6th), they tweeted "UK, you've been amazing! We'll be coming back to see you all again in June for our only UK shows of 2018."
Frontman Corey Taylor added, "We're excited to return to the UK for a second time in support of Hydrograd. These are Stone Sour's only UK dates in 2018 and we're happy to include two cities we didn't play in December. Stone Sour are building towards our future, so come out in June and have a f***ing good time with us!"
The new dates will include stops in Manchester, London and Nottingham and follow their upcoming North American tour plans which include a coheadlining tour with Halestorm and some headline shows that will feature support from Red Sun Rising and The Dead Deads.
Stone Sour UK tour dates:
Jun 17: Manchester O2 Apollo
Jun 18: London Roundhouse
Jun 19: Nottingham Rock City
Other Stone Sour Dates:
12/6 London, UK O2 Brixton Academy
12/8 Glasgow, UK SSE Hydro
12/10 Cologne, DE Palladium
12/11 Munich, DE Zenith
12/12 Vienna, AT Gasometer
12/14 Zurich, CH Samsung Hall
12/15 Milan, IT Alcatraz
01/21-25 Port Canaveral, FL ShipRocked *
01/27 Abbotsford, BC Abbotsford Centre
01/29 Dawson Creek, BC Encana Events Centre
02/1 Lethbridge, AB Enmax Centre
02/2 Calgary, AB Grey Eagle Casino
02/4 Saskatoon, SK Sasktel Center (lower Bowl)
02/5 Winnipeg, SK Burton Cummings Theatre
02/7 Bemidji, MN Sanford Center
02/8 Brookings, SD Swiftel Center
02/10 Ypsilanti, MI Convocation Center
02/11 Rochester, NY Armory
02/16 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe
02/17 Milwaukee, WI The Rave
02/18 Indianapolis, IN Egyptian Ballroom
04/28 Jacksonville, FL Welcome To Rockville*
06/1-3 Nürburg, DE Rock am Ring*
06/1-3 Nuremberg, DE Rock im Park*
06/14-17 Nickelsdorf, AT Nova Rock*
11/15 - 12/15 with The Pretty Reckless
1/27 - 2/11 with Halestorm and The Dead Deads
2/16-2/18 with Red Sun Rising and The Dead Deads
*Festival Performance