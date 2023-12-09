Corey Taylor Announces 2024 North American Tour

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor has announced that he will be returning to the road early next year to launch a North American solo tour in February.

Des Rocs and Jigsaw Youth will be joining Corey on the tour that is set to kick off on February 3rd in Toronto, ON at History and will wrap up on February 29th in San Antonio, TX at the Aztec Theater.

Taylor will be embarking on the trek to promote his recently released second solo album, "CMF2", with tickets for the tour set to go on sale to the general public next Friday, December 15th.

He had this to say via social media, "Hey everybody, thanks for all the birthday wishes. Just wanted to let you in on a little secret... Me and the guys are getting back out on the road for the next leg of the CMF2 Tour in February. Full details coming soon, but here's a sneak peek in the meantime. Head over to coreytaylor.com/cmf2tour NOW to sign up and get info before anybody else." See the dates below:

2/3 - Toronto, ON - History

2/4 - Montreal, QC - L'Olympia

2/6 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

2/7 - Philadelphia, PA - Fillmore

2/9 - Silver Spring, MD - FIllmore

2/10 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre

2/13 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live!

2/14 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

2/16 - Bowler, WI - Mohican North Star Casino

2/17 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room

2/18 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

2/20 - Richmond, VA - The National

2/21 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

2/23 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

2/24 - Charlotte, NC - Fillmore Charlotte

2/26 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

2/27 - New Orleans, LA - Fillmore Harrah's

2/29 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

