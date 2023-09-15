Corey Taylor Shares 'We Are The Rest' Video As CMF2 Album Arrives

(BMG) Corey Taylor (Slipknot, Stone Sour) releases his long-awaited new solo studio album, CMF2, and he celebrated by sharing a music video for the track "We Are The Rest".
CMF2, Taylor's first album for BMG and the first on his own label imprint, Decibel Cooper Recordings, was produced by Jay Ruston (Anthrax, Steel Panther, Amon Amarth), who also produced Stone Sour's 2017 Hydrograd as well as Taylor's solo debut release, CMFT.
The 13-track opus packs the energy, experimentation, and forthrightness that's defined a career which has seen him sell more than 12 million albums with his GRAMMY Award-winning band Slipknot and several million with chart-toppers Stone Sour. Throughout CMF2, Taylor sings and plays lead and rhythm guitar, piano, and mandolin.
The official video supporting the anthemic new song "We Are The Rest" was shot at a remote location within California's Mojave Desert. Captured through the lens of director Dale "Rage" Resteghini (Hatebreed, Trivium), the clip finds Taylor and his bandmates situated in a post-apocalyptic, Mad Max meets 90's punk rock skatepark atmosphere surrounded by hundreds of raucous audience members.
Stream the album and watch the video below:
