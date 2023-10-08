Corey Taylor Cancels Aftershock Appearance Due To Injury

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor was forced to cancel his solo set at the Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California this weekend at the last minute due to an injury.
Taylor shared via social media, "During our Los Angeles show this past week, I fell on stage and sustained a significant injury to my knee. On top of this, a few members of our band and crew have been impacted by Covid, and as a result, we are unable to perform.
"The health and safety of our team and the festival attendees is of utmost importance to us. We are deeply disappointed by this situation but are hoping for a fast recovery for everyone involved.
"Thank you for an amazing tour - and we can't wait to rock out with you soon."
