antiMusic Logo
Jealous Haters Since 1998!
Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Page Too | Singled Out | Feeds
spacer

Billy Idol Announce 2018 Summer Tour Dates
12-12-2017
.
Billy Idol

(hennemusic) Billy Idol is already looking ahead to next year as he has announced the first series of dates for a summer 2018 tour of the UK and Europe. More dates will be announced soon.

Scheduled to begin in Manchester, UK on June 20, the Live! 2018 run mixes headline shows with some festival appearances, including Serbia's Guitar Fest and Germany's Tollwood.

Prior to the European trek, Idol will perform at the Welcome To Rockville Festival in Jacksonville, FL on April 29, and the Carolina Rebellion in Concord, NC on May 6.

The rocker's 2017 live schedule primarily centered around a pair of spring and fall residencies at the House Of Blues Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino; the "Billy Idol: Forever!" show saw the singer deliver tunes from throughout his career, including tracks from seminal British punk band Generation X and his solo hits. See the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Billy Idol Music, DVDs, Books and more

Billy Idol T-shirts and Posters

More Billy Idol News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Billy Idol Announce 2018 Summer Tour Dates

Billy Idol Rocks Classic Hit On Late Night TV

Billy Idol To Rock Late Night TV This Week

Billy Idol and Steve Jones To Unplug At Johnny Ramone Tribute Event

Pete Townshend Recruits Billy Idol For Quadrophenia Shows

Billy Idol Announces Limited Edition Triple Disc Set

Billy Idol Announces Record Store Day Release

Billy Idol Extends Las Vegas Residency Into 2017

Billy Idol Extends His Las Vegas Residency

Ozzy, Slash, Brian May, Gene Simmons Tribute David Bowie


More Stories for Billy Idol

Billy Idol Music
advertisement

.
News Reports
.

Day in Rock:
Van Halen Star Previews Debut Solo Album- Alice In Chains Announce North American Spring Tour- Morrissey Addresses Recent Controversial Interview Quotes- U2-more

Josh Homme Apologizes For Kicking Photographer- Tool Album Will Be Out In 2018 Says Band Member- Alice Cooper To Star In Live 'Jesus Christ Superstar' On NBC- more

Journey's Neal Schon Delivers Early Christmas Gift- Gregg Allman's Birthday Celebrated With Video- Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Launches Shelter for Abused Women- more

Page Too:
Macklemore And Kesha Teaming For 'Adventures' Tour- Taylor Swift Performs 'Reputation' Tracks At Jingle Bell Ball- Ed Sheeran Reacts To Grammy Snub In Top Categories- more

Nicki Minaj And Quavo Release 'She For Keeps'- Diddy And Beyonce Top Forbes' Annual Highest Paid 'Musicians' List- Ed Sheeran Tonight Show Performance Goes Online- more

Liam Payne Streams Acoustic 'Bedroom Floor' Performance- Chris Brown Gives His Daughter A Pet Monkey- Charli XCX Releases New Track 'Out of My Head' with Tove Lo- more

advertisement
.
Rock News Stories
Van Halen Star Previews Debut Solo Album

Alice In Chains Announce North American Spring Tour

Morrissey Addresses Recent Controversial Interview Quotes

U2's New Album Debuts At No. 1 On Billboard 200

Bob Weir and Phil Lesh Teaming Up To Tour As A Duo

David Coverdale Reveals Whitesnake's New album Details

Karnataka Singer Hayley Griffiths Speaks Out On Surprise Band Move

Billy Idol Announce 2018 Summer Tour Dates

Anthrax Announce Kings Among Scotland DVD

The Killers Cover The Smiths At Festival

Van Morrison Announces 'In Concert' DVD And Blu-Ray

Famed Keith Richards Guitar Get Profiled

Royal Blood Take Over Rise Against Interview With Tough Questions

Neil Young's Model Trains Sold Fetches Big Price At Auction

Singled Out: Jane N The Jungle's Wild Side

Josh Homme Apologizes For Kicking Photographer

 Page Too News Stories
Macklemore And Kesha Teaming For 'Adventures' Tour

Taylor Swift Performs 'Reputation' Tracks At Jingle Bell Ball

Ed Sheeran Reacts To Grammy Snub In Top Categories

Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey Earn Golden Globe Nominations

Unreleased Vince Staples Track Fuels Animated 'Spiderman' Trailer

Lady Gaga Is 'Santa's Naughty Elf' For The Holidays

Beyonce Sends Bieryonce Beer Cease and Desist Order

Jeezy Announces U.S. 'Cold Summer' Tour

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Reveal Christmas Plans

Rihanna, Katy Perry, Cardi B, Others Rally Behind Bullied Boy

Singled Out: Ali B's Strangers In Love

Nicki Minaj And Quavo Release 'She For Keeps'

Diddy And Beyonce Top Forbes' Annual Highest Paid 'Musicians' List

Ed Sheeran Tonight Show Performance And Niall Horan Story Go Online

Camila Cabello, Sugarland, Nick Jonas Set For New Year's Eve

Singled Out: Olive + Harrison's Can't Communicate

 Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Santa's Jukebox: Balsam Range, Sha Na Na and Jennifer Saran

Holiday Gift Guide: Jethro Tull - Songs from the Wood: The Country Set

Holiday Gift Guide: Queen - News of the World: 40th Anniversary Edition

Holiday Gift Guide: George Michael - Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1/MTV Unplugged

Rock Reads: Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers: The Rise of Motorhead

Rock Reads: Holiday Gift Guide Edition

Timothy B. Schmit - Leap of Faith

Bob Seger - I Knew You When (5 Star)

Root 66: Professor Louie and the Crowmatix - The Lost Band Tracks

Santa's Jukebox: Tav Falco - A Tav Falco Christmas

Guns N' Roses Week: Chinese Democracy

Guns N' Roses Week: Our Greatest Arena Band (Live Nov 2017)

Guns N' Roses Week: Use Your Illusion I and II

Guns N' Roses Week: Defiant and Deconstructed

Paul Maged - Light Years Away
Contact Us - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.