Billy Idol Streams Unreleased Rose Royce Cover From Rebel Yell Reissue

(hennemusic) Billy Idol is streaming a previously-unreleased cover of the 1978 Rose Royce hit, "Love Don't Live Here Anymore", as the latest preview to the expanded 40th anniversary editions of the rocker's 1983 classic "Rebel Yell."

Recorded during the original studio sessions for the project, the cover of the tune by the American soul and R&B group is one of 13 bonus tracks in the 2024 package, which also features original demos, the previously-unreleased "Best Way Out Of Here", and the Poolside remix of "Eyes Without A Face."

Produced by Keith Forsey and recorded in New York City, the rocker's second studio record was launched with the title track and featured the hit singles "Eyes Without a Face," Flesh For Fantasy" and "Catch My Fall."

"Rebel Yell" was a Top 10 hit in multiple countries, including the US, where it went on to sell more than 2 million copies to earn double-platinum status in the region.

Get release date details and stream the previously-unreleased Rose Royce cover here.

Related Stories

Billy Idol Expands 'Rebel Yell' For 40th Anniversary

Steve Stevens Rocks New Song 'Darkest Hour' With The Prog Collective

Billy Idol Made History With First-Ever Live Concert at the Hoover Dam - 2023 In Review

Billy Idol Makes History With First-Ever Live Concert at the Hoover Dam

News > Billy Idol

Share this article: