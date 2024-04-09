Billy Idol Announces Rebel Yell Canada 2024 Tour

(hennemusic) Billy Idol has announced dates for a Canadian tour this summer. The "Rebel Yell Canada 2024" arena series - with guests Platinum Blonde - will open in Vancouver, BC in July 30 and wrap up in St. John's, NL a month later.
The tour supports the April 26 release of an expanded 40th Anniversary Edition of Idol's 1983 classic, "Rebel Yell". Produced by Keith Forsey and recorded in New York City, the rocker's second studio set was launched with the title track and featured the hit singles "Eyes Without A Face," "Flesh For Fantasy" and "Catch My Fall."
"Rebel Yell" was a Top 10 hit in multiple countries, including Canada, where it went on to sell more than a half a million copies to earn five times platinum status in the region.
Available in multiple formats - including 2LP, limited edition 2LP, 2CD, and digital - the 2024 reissue includes a selection of previously-unreleased songs and demos, the "Poolside remix" of "Eyes Without A Face", and the never-before-heard Billy Idol/Steve Stevens original "Best Way Out of Here" from the original sessions.
Check out the Rebel Yell Canada 2024 tour dates and get ticket details here.
