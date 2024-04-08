Travis Barker, Billy Idol & Gwen Stefani Defend 'Rock Star' Title in New Ads

(PR) Workday, Inc. is bringing rock back to the workplace with a clever new twist on the company's global campaign featuring iconic rock stars Gwen Stefani, Travis Barker, and Billy Idol.

While the renowned artists tour through the office demanding to take their hard-earned titles back, this time the corporate world begins to challenge them on who the real "rock stars of business" are.

This message comes through loud and clear in two new TV commercials, titled "We're All Rock Stars," and "Rock Responsibly," debuting at The Masters from April 8-14 and reaching global audiences in six key markets - Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the UK, and the U.S.

With a touch of humor, the commercials depict the difference between true "rock stars" and office worker "wannabes," with Stefani pointing out she is a multi-platinum artist, Barker demonstrating his impressive talent on the drums, and Idol showing us that real rockers wear distressed black leather, metallic jackets, and studded accessories.

Superstar Gwen Stefani opens the "We're All Rock Stars" commercial by reminding viewers, "I've written tons of music and have worked hard to achieve many accolades in the music industry - including platinum records." Stefani is irked by the frequent "misuse" of the term rock star, especially as it pertains to overachievers in the workplace.

Punk rock icon Billy Idol acknowledges that Workday develops AI and ML differently than any other enterprise software company in the world, but says "using responsible AI doesn't make you a rock star," adding "why do you want to be 'responsible' anyway?"

Legendary drummer Travis Barker is embarrassed by office workers who think they can be rock stars. "The music industry produces the only real rock stars - whether it's rock, rap, or pop - those are the true rock stars of today," says Barker. "It's crazy that people who work in tech and other office settings think they can be rock stars too."

