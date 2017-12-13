Kacey Musgraves Announces New Album 'Golden Hour'

Describing her next project as "trippy," the 29-year-old revealed to Entertainment Weekly that she wears several different masks on the album. In the recent interview, Musgraves shared that the album will represent several characters including the "lonely girl," "blissful girl," "the new wife," "the sarcastic girl," and more.

The country singer's new album follows her Grammy-nominated Pageant Material which was released in 2015. Musgraves will hit the road in 2018 as a supporting act on Little Big Town's The Breakers Tour. Watch fan footage of Kacey performing "Golden Hour" here.