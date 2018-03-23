Kacey Musgraves Mixes Disco And Country With 'High Horse'

It is the latest track from the singer's forthcoming full-length, Golden Hour, due March 30.The new track rides on a throwback disco groove and smooth vocal melodies courtesy of Miss Musgraves.

A few twangy guitars and a subtle banjo line give it a bit of country flavor, but as Musgraves told Beats 1 about making her new record. She revealed that that she "was intrigued by a world where Bee Gees meets country music." Listen to what that sounds like here.