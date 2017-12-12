Ozzy Osbourne Reveals The Song Changed His Life

Osbourne took part in a campaign from the End The Silence campaign by charity Hope And Homes For Children where they asked music stars to reflect on songs that made an impact on them in their youth.

Ozzy selected the Beatles classic "She Loves You" and explained (via Classic Rock), "That song changed my life. She Loves You had such an impact on me. I remember exactly where I was. I was walking down Witton Road in Aston, I had a blue transistor radio and when that song came on I knew from then on what I wanted to do with my life.

"This was so brand new and it gave me a great feeling. Then I became an avid Beatles fan - they were great. I owe my career to them because they gave me the desire to want to be in the music game."