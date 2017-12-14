Lonzo Ball Trolls Nas On Social Media With T-Shirt

Ball sported the controversial shirt walking into New York's Madison Square Garden before his Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the New York Knicks. With the game being broadcast on ESPN, eagle-eyed viewers immediately caught the reference and hit social media to talk about it.

When the game ended with the Knicks defeating the Lakers in overtime, Nas hit social media with a message of his own: a simple congratulations to his hometown team.

Ball has previously drawn the ire of Nas fans when he called the legendary rapper "outdated" on an episode of the Ball family reality show, Ball in the Family. See the shirt and Nas' response here.