.

Tyler Hubbard Delivers New Single 'Back Then Right Now'

09-08-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Tyler Hubbard Delivers New Single 'Back Then Right Now'

(UMG Nashville) Tyler Hubbard shares his new (and third) radio single "Back Then Right Now" via EMI Records Nashville. The track was co-produced by Hubbard alongside Jordan Schmidt, and it follows back-to-back No. 1 singles "5 Foot 9" and "Dancin' In The Country." The track goes for radio adds on Mon., Sept. 11, and is an ode to living wild and free, embracing life's simplicity and memory-making moments.

"Back Then Right Now" is the first of Hubbard's new music since releasing his self-titled debut in January of this year, and more new songs are expected in the coming months.

The Georgia native has an ever-growing fan-base and continues his ascent as a solo artist both on the radio and the road. Hubbard is currently on tour, with upcoming sold-out Canadian shows and additional West Coast shows slated for San Diego, Las Vegas, Portland and more. He will also support Old Dominion on select dates in the Southeast.

Tyler Hubbard on tour:
Fri., Sept. 8 | Boots In The Park | Fresno, CA
Sat., Sept. 9 | Boots In The Park | San Diego, CA
Mon., Sept. 11 | Washington State Fair | Puyallup, WA
Tues., Sept. 12 | McMenamins Crystal Ballroom | Portland, OR
Thurs., Sept. 14 | Ace Of Spades | Sacramento, CA
Fri., Sept. 15 | Buck Owens' Crystal Palace | Bakersfield, CA
Sat., Sept. 16 | Coastal Country Jam | Long Beach, CA
Fri., Sept. 22 | Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa | Las Vegas, NV
Sat., Sept. 23 | Boots In The Park | Tempe, AZ
Thurs. Sept. 28 | Credit One Stadium | Charleston, SC*
Fri., Sept. 29 | Spectrum Center | Charlotte, NC*
Sat., Sept. 30 | PNC Arena | Raleigh, NC*
Thurs., Oct. 5 | Berglund Center | Roanoke, VA*
Fri., Oct. 6 | Bon Secours Wellness Arena | Greenville, SC*
Sat., Oct. 7 | State Farm Arena | Atlanta, GA*
Fri., Oct. 13 | MacEwan Hall | Calgary, AB, Canada
Sat., Oct. 14 | Midway | Edmonton, AB, Canada
Sun., Oct. 15 | Coors Event Centre | Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Tues., Oct. 17 | Burton Cummings Theatre | Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Thurs., Oct. 19 | Elements | Kitchener, ON, Canada
Fri., Oct. 20 | Théâtre Beanfield | Montréal, QC, Canada
Sat., Oct. 21 | Coreyfest | Boston, MA
Mon., Oct. 23 | Bronson Centre | Ottawa, ON, Canada
Tues., Oct. 24 | Danforth Music Hall | Toronto, ON, Canada
*Supporting Old Dominion

Related Stories
Tyler Hubbard Delivers New Single 'Back Then Right Now'

Tyler Hubbard Scores Second No. 1 From Debut Solo Album With 'Dancin' In The Country'

Tyler Hubbard Releases Exclusive Six-Song Amazon EP

Tyler Hubbard Shares Dancin' In The Country (Demo - feat. Keith Urban)

The Black Crowes And Darius Rucker To Rock The CMT Awards

More Tyler Hubbard News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Van Halen Stream 'It’s About Time' from The Collection II Box Set- Hard Rock Is Going To Come Back In A Big Way Says Alice Cooper- more

Static-X Release Video For One Of Wayne Static's Final Tracks- Fall Out Boy Announces So Much For (2our) Dust- Eric Clapton- more

Day In Country

Dan + Shay Share 'For The Both of Us' Video- Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, and Morgan Wallen Lead Stagecoach Lineup- more

Reviews

Caught In The Act: I Love the 80's Tour Featuring Rick Springfield, The Hooters, Paul Young, and Tommy Tutone

Albert Bouchard - Imaginos III: Mutant Reformation

Caught In The Act: Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer Rock Chicago

On The Record: R.E.M.

Quick Flicks: Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar

Latest News

Van Halen Stream 'It's About Time' from The Collection II Box Set

Hard Rock Is Going To Come Back In A Big Way Says Alice Cooper

Volbeat Offshoot Asinhell Deliver 'Desert Of Doom'

Black Veil Brides and VV Share 'Temple Of Love' MorgothBeatz Remix

Dead Poet Society Return With New Double Single

Singled Out: Gypsy Pistoleros' Come On Eileen

Static-X Release Video For One Of Wayne Static's Final Tracks 'Stay Alive'

Portugal. The Man Release 'Doubt' Video