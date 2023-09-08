Tyler Hubbard Delivers New Single 'Back Then Right Now'

(UMG Nashville) Tyler Hubbard shares his new (and third) radio single "Back Then Right Now" via EMI Records Nashville. The track was co-produced by Hubbard alongside Jordan Schmidt, and it follows back-to-back No. 1 singles "5 Foot 9" and "Dancin' In The Country." The track goes for radio adds on Mon., Sept. 11, and is an ode to living wild and free, embracing life's simplicity and memory-making moments.

"Back Then Right Now" is the first of Hubbard's new music since releasing his self-titled debut in January of this year, and more new songs are expected in the coming months.

The Georgia native has an ever-growing fan-base and continues his ascent as a solo artist both on the radio and the road. Hubbard is currently on tour, with upcoming sold-out Canadian shows and additional West Coast shows slated for San Diego, Las Vegas, Portland and more. He will also support Old Dominion on select dates in the Southeast.

Tyler Hubbard on tour:

Fri., Sept. 8 | Boots In The Park | Fresno, CA

Sat., Sept. 9 | Boots In The Park | San Diego, CA

Mon., Sept. 11 | Washington State Fair | Puyallup, WA

Tues., Sept. 12 | McMenamins Crystal Ballroom | Portland, OR

Thurs., Sept. 14 | Ace Of Spades | Sacramento, CA

Fri., Sept. 15 | Buck Owens' Crystal Palace | Bakersfield, CA

Sat., Sept. 16 | Coastal Country Jam | Long Beach, CA

Fri., Sept. 22 | Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa | Las Vegas, NV

Sat., Sept. 23 | Boots In The Park | Tempe, AZ

Thurs. Sept. 28 | Credit One Stadium | Charleston, SC*

Fri., Sept. 29 | Spectrum Center | Charlotte, NC*

Sat., Sept. 30 | PNC Arena | Raleigh, NC*

Thurs., Oct. 5 | Berglund Center | Roanoke, VA*

Fri., Oct. 6 | Bon Secours Wellness Arena | Greenville, SC*

Sat., Oct. 7 | State Farm Arena | Atlanta, GA*

Fri., Oct. 13 | MacEwan Hall | Calgary, AB, Canada

Sat., Oct. 14 | Midway | Edmonton, AB, Canada

Sun., Oct. 15 | Coors Event Centre | Saskatoon, SK, Canada

Tues., Oct. 17 | Burton Cummings Theatre | Winnipeg, MB, Canada

Thurs., Oct. 19 | Elements | Kitchener, ON, Canada

Fri., Oct. 20 | Théâtre Beanfield | Montréal, QC, Canada

Sat., Oct. 21 | Coreyfest | Boston, MA

Mon., Oct. 23 | Bronson Centre | Ottawa, ON, Canada

Tues., Oct. 24 | Danforth Music Hall | Toronto, ON, Canada

*Supporting Old Dominion

