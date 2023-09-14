.

BMI Hosts Parker McCollum's First-Ever No. 1 Party

09-14-2023

(TPR) BMI (Broadcast Music, Inc.) gathered the music industry together on Wednesday (9/13) at Nashville's Star Rover Sound to celebrate BMI singer/songwriter and current CMA Awards nominee Parker McCollum's inaugural No. 1 party. The evening recognized MCA Nashville's undeniable new star for his three recent consecutive chart-topping hits while reuniting McCollum with his producer and fellow co-writers, which are all BMI affiliates.

Hosted by BMI's Mason Hunter, McCollum, his producer Jon Randall (BMI) and all songwriters were brought to the stage for remarks. As McCollum served as a co-writer behind each song, Randy Montana (BMI) was highlighted for the success behind the singer's double-Platinum No. 1 debut single "Pretty Heart," followed by Rhett Akins (BMI) for his follow-up Platinum-certified No 1. single, "To Be Loved By You," and Monty Criswell (BMI) for his contributions on the Platinum-certified chart topper, "Handle On You." MCA Nashville capped off the evening by surprising McCollum with certification plaques that encompassed all his recent accolades, including additional Gold certifications for "Young Man's Blues" and Gold Chain Cowboy.

Sponsored by Studio Bank, the evening highlights included a donation presentation made by Kari Barnart on behalf of McCollum and the songwriters in support of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, a pediatric hospital located in Memphis, Tennessee, that supports research initiatives and provides healthcare support for children in need.

