Nas Celebrates 50th Birthday With New Album

(The Forefront Group) GRAMMY-Award winning rap icon Nas celebrates his 50th birthday on Friday with the release of his new album Magic 3, produced by Nas' longtime collaborator Hit-Boy. Magic 3 features 15 brand new tracks, also marking the final chapter of the legendary run for the prolific rapper-producer duo.

Nas and Hit-Boy have had an unprecedented, historical ride together as Magic 3 is the duo's sixth album together in the last 3 years and serves as the third installment to the Magic series. Magic was first released Christmas Eve 2021 and was followed with the recent release of Magic 2 this past July, which also featured 50 Cent and 21 Savage.

King's Disease was the pair's first trilogy; with both the first and second King's Disease albums receiving GRAMMY Award nominations for Best Rap Album, and garnering Nas his first ever GRAMMY Award for King's Disease in 2020! The third installment, King's Disease III, was released in November 2022. The album debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart and was named the No. 2 Album of the Year by Rolling Stone.

Related Stories

Clutch Expand PA Tapes Live Series With 2022 Nashville Concert

BMI Hosts Parker McCollum's First-Ever No. 1 Party

Tyler Hubbard Delivers New Single 'Back Then Right Now'

Ashley McBryde Streams New Album 'The Devil I Know'

More Nas News