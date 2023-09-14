(hennemusic) Clutch has released a 2022 concert in Nashville, TN as the fourth package in their new live "PA Tapes" series. The 20-song performance last September 24 mixes tracks from the band's career alongside material from its latest album, "Sunrise On Slaughter Beach."
The members of the group take turns choosing the setlist and, on this night it was singer Neil Fallon's turn. "Marathon Music Works is one of our favorite venues in the U.S.," says Fallon. "The crowds there make it easy to have a good time and we certainly did just that on September 24th."
Clutch recently completed a summer North American leg of a 2023 tour in support of their thirteenth studio album. Stream 2022 Nashville performances of "Nosferatu Madre" and a pair of classic Clutch tracks here.
Clutch Expand PA Tapes Live Series With 2022 Seattle Concert
Clutch Stream Sunrise On Slaughter Beach Expanded Edition
Clutch Expand PA Tapes Live Series With 1993 Norfolk Concert
Clutch To Release The Complete Edition of Sunrise On Slaughter Beach
The Rolling Stones Share 'Hackney Diamonds' Details- Duran Duran Get Animated For 'Danse Macabre' Video- Motorhead- more
Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska Getting All-Star Celebration- Duff McKagan Premieres 'Longfeather' Video- Staind Premiere 'Here and Now' Video- more
Dan + Shay Announce The Heartbreak On The Map Tour- Gavin DeGraw Announces 'A Classic Christmas' Album- Reba- more
Caught In The Act: Greta Van Fleet Rock Rosemont
Classics: Alice Cooper Band's Billion Dollar Babies (50 years)
Caught In The Act: Duran Duran, Nile Rodgers, and Bastille Live
Caught In The Act: I Love the 80's Tour Featuring Rick Springfield, The Hooters, Paul Young, and Tommy Tutone
Albert Bouchard - Imaginos III: Mutant Reformation
Duran Duran Get Animated For 'Danse Macabre' Video
Mr. Big Announce Initial U.S. Dates For The BIG Finish Farewell Tour
Foreigner Wraps Up First Leg Of Two-Year Farewell Tour
Clutch Expand PA Tapes Live Series With 2022 Nashville Concert
Chicago Greatest Christmas Hits Coming Soon
Trivium's Matthew Kiichi Heafy Releases 'Jigoku Dayu' Video
The Rolling Stones Share 'Hackney Diamonds' Details
Motorhead Share Previously Unreleased Track From Deluxe 'Another Perfect Day' Reissue