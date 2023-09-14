Clutch Expand PA Tapes Live Series With 2022 Nashville Concert

(hennemusic) Clutch has released a 2022 concert in Nashville, TN as the fourth package in their new live "PA Tapes" series. The 20-song performance last September 24 mixes tracks from the band's career alongside material from its latest album, "Sunrise On Slaughter Beach."

The members of the group take turns choosing the setlist and, on this night it was singer Neil Fallon's turn. "Marathon Music Works is one of our favorite venues in the U.S.," says Fallon. "The crowds there make it easy to have a good time and we certainly did just that on September 24th."

Clutch recently completed a summer North American leg of a 2023 tour in support of their thirteenth studio album. Stream 2022 Nashville performances of "Nosferatu Madre" and a pair of classic Clutch tracks here.

