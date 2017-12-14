Nick Jonas Releases 'Home' Music Video

Jonas sings the song from the center of the arena for most of the clip before being joined by a diverse cast of dancers. The video also features clips from the new film.

"You guys know how special 'Home' is to me & I'm so happy to share the video!," Jonas posted on Twitter. "We wanted to create a video with people of all different walks of life coming together. Love and acceptance are two of the best things we can give each other. Hope you like it." Watch the video here.