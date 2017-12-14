antiMusic Logo
Slipknot's Corey Taylor Announces Live Acoustic Release
12-14-2017
.
Corey Taylor

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor has announced that he will be releasing a recording of a special solo acoustic set that he performed last year.

The new set entitled Live In London will be released via thecoreytaylor.com on December 18th and was captured during a rare intimate acoustic performance at the KOKO in London on May 18th in 2016. Watch the trailer here.

Apart from songs from his two bands receiving the unplugged treatment, Corey also performed a number of cover tunes including songs from KISS, The Eagles, Johnny Cash, Van Morrison, The Cure, R.E.M., the Grateful Dead and more.

Performance List From the Show:
01) I'll Be Your Lover, Too (Van Morrison)
02) Bother (Stone Sour)
03) Friend Of The Devil (Grateful Dead)
04) Snuff (Slipknot)
05) Taciturn (Stone Sour)
06) SpongeBob SquarePants Theme (Painty the Pirate & Kids)
07) Zzyzx Rd (Stone Sour)
08) Have You Ever Seen The Rain? (Creedence Clearwater Revival)
09) Dying (Stone Sour)
10) Hard Luck Woman (Kiss)
11) The Travelers, Pt 1 (Stone Sour)
12) Tired (Stone Sour)
13) The One I Love (R.E.M.)
14) Ever Fallen In Love (With Someone You Shouldn't've) (Buzzcocks)
15) 30/30-150 (Stone Sour)
16) Lovesong (The Cure)
17) Farm Song (Life Sex & Death)
18) Name (Goo Goo Dolls)
19) Folsom Prison Blues (Johnny Cash)/Mystery Train (Elvis Presley)/American Nightmare (Misfits)

Encore:
20) The Conflagration (Stone Sour)
21) Through Glass (Stone Sour)
22) Take It Easy (Eagles)
23) Spit It Out (Slipknot)

More Corey Taylor News

.
