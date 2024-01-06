Corey Taylor Cancels American Tour Amid Mental and Physical Health Concerns

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor has announced that he has canceled his planned North American solo tour due to mental and physical health concerns.
Taylor was launching the trek to promote his latest solo album, "CMF2", and it was set to kick off in Toronto on February 3 with DES ROCS and JIGSAW YOUTH supporting.
Corey took to social media on Friday (January 5th), to share the news that the trek has been called off. He said, "It is with a heavy heart that I announce the cancellation of my upcoming North American tour.
"For the past several months my mental and physical health have been breaking down, and I reached a place that was unhealthy for my family and I. I know this decision will come as a shock to some and may be regarded as unpopular by others - but after taking a hard look at where I am and where I was going, I need to pull myself back and be home with my family for the time being. Those of you who bought tickets and VIP packages for this upcoming run will get a full refund.
"I send my love to the fans, my band, my family & friends, and everyone who's helped me get here thus far. I promise I'm doing everything I can to be as healthy as I can be. Until then, my apologies to everyone we would have seen on the tour - and hopefully we'll see you again down the line."
