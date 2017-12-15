antiMusic Logo
Jealous Haters Since 1998!
Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Page Too | Singled Out | Feeds
spacer

Linkin Park Release Live Sharp Edges Video
12-15-2017
.
Linkin Park

(hennemusic) Linkin Park are streaming a performance video of their 2017 track, "Sharp Edges", from "One More Light Live", ahead of its release on December 15th.

The tune first appeared on the band's latest album, "One More Light", which debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 earlier this year. The new project presents material from the group's final tour with singer Chester Bennington, who committed suicide at his Los Angeles area home on July 20 the age of 41.

"We dedicate this live album to our brother Chester who poured his heart and soul into 'One More Light'," says the surviving members of Linkin Park in a joint statement. "The shows we played together during the early summer of 2017 were extraordinary. Chester shared with us that he felt this was the best tour we had ever done. The camaraderie and joy we experienced on stage reflected our deep connection with each other, with our fans, and with the music.

"Every night before walking out onto the stage," continues the band, "we would huddle, get focused, and share whatever last-second remarks popped into our heads. Chester always took it upon himself to turn the name of the city where we were playing into a first-rate run. This was our ritual. Best of all, it was a moment to express our gratitude that we were living our dream.

"Chester was uniquely passionate, uncommonly generous, sensitive, optimistic, funny and kind. With his voice, he turned pain into catharsis, authenticity into art, and passion into connection. His dedication to bringing these songs to life was triumphant.
"For those of you who attended this tour in person, we thank you. For those who could not, we hope this live album gives you a glimpse into how magical these shows were for the six of us." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Linkin Park Music, DVDs, Books and more

Linkin Park T-shirts and Posters

More Linkin Park News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Linkin Park Release Live Sharp Edges Video

Linkin Park Refute False Chester Bennington Drug Reports

Chester Bennington Autopsy And Toxicology Report Revealed

Linkin Park Release Live 'Crawling' Video Featuring Chester Bennington

Linkin Park Reportedly Kicked Out Of AMAs After Winning Award

Linkin Park Preview Upcoming 'One More Light Live' Release

Linkin Park Announce New Album 'One More Light Live'

Linkin Park's Record Label Doubted 'Hybrid Theory'

Linkin Park Tribute Chester Bennington With 'Looking For An Answer'

Linkin Park Streaming Chester Bennington Tribute Concert


More Stories for Linkin Park

Linkin Park Music
advertisement

.
News Reports
.

Day in Rock:
Richie Sambora On Possible Bon Jovi Reunion At Rock Hall Induction- Linkin Park Release Live Sharp Edges Video- The Doors Final Concert Ever Filmed Being Released-more

2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Inductees Announced- Slipknot's Corey Taylor Announces Live Acoustic Release- Controversial Unedited Morrissey Interview Released-more

Journey's Neal Schon To Be Joined By Former Bandmates at Fire Benefit- The Cure Announce Massive 40th Anniversary Concert- Tool's New Album 'Epic and Brutal' Says Morello-more

Page Too:
Ariana Grande Confirms Work On A New Album- Luke Bryan Plays New York Hospital For The Holidays- Sam Smith Performs 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas'- more

Harry Styles Becomes Last Minute Fill In Late Night TV Host- Kenny Chesney Rescued Over 250 Animals Abandoned After Hurricanes- Blake Shelton Appears On TV Special- more

Miguel Denies Sexual Assault Accuser's Latest Claims- Harry Styles Kisses James Corden In Holiday 'Carpool Karaoke'- Kacey Musgraves Announces New Album- more

advertisement
.
Rock News Stories
Richie Sambora On Possible Bon Jovi Reunion At Rock Hall Induction

Linkin Park Release Live Sharp Edges Video

The Doors Final Concert Ever Filmed Being Released

Whitesnake Stream 'Fool For Your Loving' From New Live Package

The National Release Abstract 'Sleep Well Beast' Video

Singled Out: Vern Matz's Trampolines

2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Inductees Announced

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Announces Live Acoustic Release

Controversial Unedited Morrissey Interview Released

The Smithereens Lead Singer Pat DiNizio Dead at 62

Metallica Dominate Year-End US Rock Charts

A Perfect Circle, Poison, Stone Temple Pilots Lead Festival Lineup

Alice Cooper Releases 'The Sound Of A' Video

Dream Theater Going Inside Out For Next Album

Imagine Dragons and Walk the Moon Added to 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'

Jackson Browne In The Studio For Running On Empty Anniversary

 Page Too News Stories
Ariana Grande Confirms Work On A New Album

Luke Bryan Plays New York Hospital For The Holidays

Sam Smith Performs 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas'

Camila Cabello And Grey Stream New Song 'Crown'

Cardi B Gives Fiance Offset Rolls Royce For His 26th Birthday

Post Malone Shares Latin Remix of 'Rockstar'

Harry Styles Becomes Last Minute Fill In Late Night TV Host

Kenny Chesney Rescued Over 250 Animals Abandoned After Hurricanes

Blake Shelton Appears On Gwen Stefani Christmas TV Special

N.E.R.D Joined by Kendrick Lamar and Frank Ocean for 'Don't Don't Do It!'

Kelly Clarkson And Josh Groban Duet On 'Phantom of the Opera' Song

Haim Coming For Adam Sandler With Catchy Hanukkah Song

Nick Jonas Releases 'Home' Music Video

SZA's Tonight Show 'Supermodel' Performance Streaming Online

G-Eazy Performs 'No Limit' And 'Him and I' on 'Kimmel'

Brett Eldredge Looking For Someone to Bring Home for Christmas

 Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Dave Koz And Friends Bring Christmas Show To Arizona's Mesa Arts Center

Black Sabbath - The End (5 Stars)

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Santa's Jukebox: Balsam Range, Sha Na Na and Jennifer Saran

Holiday Gift Guide: Jethro Tull - Songs from the Wood: The Country Set

Holiday Gift Guide: Queen - News of the World: 40th Anniversary Edition

Holiday Gift Guide: George Michael - Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1/MTV Unplugged

Rock Reads: Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers: The Rise of Motorhead

Rock Reads: Holiday Gift Guide Edition

Timothy B. Schmit - Leap of Faith

Bob Seger - I Knew You When (5 Star)

Root 66: Professor Louie and the Crowmatix - The Lost Band Tracks

Santa's Jukebox: Tav Falco - A Tav Falco Christmas

Guns N' Roses Week: Chinese Democracy

Guns N' Roses Week: Our Greatest Arena Band (Live Nov 2017)
Contact Us - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.