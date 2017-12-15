antiMusic Logo
Jealous Haters Since 1998!
Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Page Too | Singled Out | Feeds
spacer

Post Malone Shares Latin Remix of 'Rockstar'
12-15-2017
.
Post Malone

(Radio.com) While fans wait for the release of Post Malone's sophomore album Beerbongs and Bentleys, the rapper has shared the Latin remix of his hit single "Rockstar."

The track features Spanish verses delivered by Latin acts Nicky Jam and Ozuna. The song moves effortlessly back and forth between English and Spanish, with the artists seamlessly handing off to each other as they decide who is the biggest "Rockstar"

Jam says, "A Panamanera (Porsche), an F12 in front of my house/ Gucci, Ferragamo, I buy the whole plaza/ Fine for the short rats that hunt you/ Thousands of hypocrites who come and hug you/ I live life like a king/ Kilos of music from MedellÃ­n to Monterrey/ Always crossing all the limits of the law/ My movie is always in play/ I live life like a rockstar."

Ozuna responds, "Okay, you are the ones who have the most/ But let's go by the numbers and you will see that you are my children/ What I buy myself is not to border you/ Is for me to take your wife in the Mercedes." The track is set to drop on all platforms Dec. 15, take a listen here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Post Malone Music, DVDs, Books and more

Post Malone T-shirts and Posters

More Post Malone News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Post Malone Shows Off His 'Stay Away' Face Tattoo

Post Malone Releases Bloody 'Rockstar' Video

Post Malone 'Bentleys and Beerbongs' Album Coming Very Soon

Post Malone Shares Stage Dive Fail On Social Media

Post Malone Releases 'Rockstar' Featuring 21 Savage

Lorde Taps Khalid, SZA, Post Malone For 'Homemade Dynamite' Remix

Fall Out Boy Release New Track 'Champions' Featuring Post Malone

Post Malone Releases 'Congratulations' Remix with Quavo and Future

Post Malone Meets His Hero Allen Iverson

Post Malone Crushes Cars In A Tank In New Online Video


More Stories for Post Malone

Post Malone Music
advertisement

.
News Reports
.

Day in Rock:
Richie Sambora On Possible Bon Jovi Reunion At Rock Hall Induction- Linkin Park Release Live Sharp Edges Video- The Doors Final Concert Ever Filmed Being Released-more

2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Inductees Announced- Slipknot's Corey Taylor Announces Live Acoustic Release- Controversial Unedited Morrissey Interview Released-more

Journey's Neal Schon To Be Joined By Former Bandmates at Fire Benefit- The Cure Announce Massive 40th Anniversary Concert- Tool's New Album 'Epic and Brutal' Says Morello-more

Page Too:
Ariana Grande Confirms Work On A New Album- Luke Bryan Plays New York Hospital For The Holidays- Sam Smith Performs 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas'- more

Harry Styles Becomes Last Minute Fill In Late Night TV Host- Kenny Chesney Rescued Over 250 Animals Abandoned After Hurricanes- Blake Shelton Appears On TV Special- more

Miguel Denies Sexual Assault Accuser's Latest Claims- Harry Styles Kisses James Corden In Holiday 'Carpool Karaoke'- Kacey Musgraves Announces New Album- more

advertisement
.
Rock News Stories
Foo Fighters Featured In New 'SNL' Promo Video

Dire Straits Rock Hall Reunion Up In The Air

Dickey Betts Returning To The Road Next Year

The Shins Change Things Up With 'The Worm's Heart' Album

Depeche Mode, Gorillaz, The Killers Lead Lollapalooza Paris Lineup

Richie Sambora On Possible Bon Jovi Reunion At Rock Hall Induction

Linkin Park Release Live Sharp Edges Video

The Doors Final Concert Ever Filmed Being Released

Whitesnake Stream 'Fool For Your Loving' From New Live Package

The National Release Abstract 'Sleep Well Beast' Video

Singled Out: Vern Matz's Trampolines

2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Inductees Announced

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Announces Live Acoustic Release

Controversial Unedited Morrissey Interview Released

The Smithereens Lead Singer Pat DiNizio Dead at 62

Metallica Dominate Year-End US Rock Charts

 Page Too News Stories
Best Songs on Eminem's New Album 'Revival'

Jake Owen Shows Off His Rap Battle Skills

Cole Swindell Unplugs For 'Beer in the Headlights'

Chris Brown Releases '12 Days Of Christmas' Expansion

Jeezy and Tory Lanez Perform 'Like Them' On The Late Show

Ariana Grande Confirms Work On A New Album

Luke Bryan Plays New York Hospital For The Holidays

Sam Smith Performs 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas'

Camila Cabello And Grey Stream New Song 'Crown'

Cardi B Gives Fiance Offset Rolls Royce For His 26th Birthday

Post Malone Shares Latin Remix of 'Rockstar'

Harry Styles Becomes Last Minute Fill In Late Night TV Host

Kenny Chesney Rescued Over 250 Animals Abandoned After Hurricanes

Blake Shelton Appears On Gwen Stefani Christmas TV Special

N.E.R.D Joined by Kendrick Lamar and Frank Ocean for 'Don't Don't Do It!'

Kelly Clarkson And Josh Groban Duet On 'Phantom of the Opera' Song

 Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Dave Koz And Friends Bring Christmas Show To Arizona's Mesa Arts Center

Black Sabbath - The End (5 Stars)

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Santa's Jukebox: Balsam Range, Sha Na Na and Jennifer Saran

Holiday Gift Guide: Jethro Tull - Songs from the Wood: The Country Set

Holiday Gift Guide: Queen - News of the World: 40th Anniversary Edition

Holiday Gift Guide: George Michael - Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1/MTV Unplugged

Rock Reads: Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers: The Rise of Motorhead

Rock Reads: Holiday Gift Guide Edition

Timothy B. Schmit - Leap of Faith

Bob Seger - I Knew You When (5 Star)

Root 66: Professor Louie and the Crowmatix - The Lost Band Tracks

Santa's Jukebox: Tav Falco - A Tav Falco Christmas

Guns N' Roses Week: Chinese Democracy

Guns N' Roses Week: Our Greatest Arena Band (Live Nov 2017)
Contact Us - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.