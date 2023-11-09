Post Malone, Morgan Wallen, And HARDY Release Hixtape Tracks

(Republic Records) It's back, and it's DIFFerent; HIXTAPE's getting painted "John Deere Green." Evolving for its third installation of iconic country collaborations with a new artist at its helm, HIXTAPE Vol. 3: DIFFTAPE will release on March 29, 2024, centered around and as a tribute to the GRAMMY and CMA-Award winning catalog of country legend, Joe Diffie.

Announced live from the CMA Awards stage last night by Joe's oldest son, Parker Diffie, prior to HARDY, Post Malone, and Morgan Wallen's show-stopping performances of two new DIFFTAPE tunes, the third iteration of HIXTAPE will utilize 2006 master recordings of Diffie's greatest hits in tandem with all new recordings from some of country music's biggest stars and more.

"The Diffie Estate is thrilled to partner with Big Loud and HARDY in preserving and revitalizing Joe Diffie's musical legacy," the Estate shares. "With their shared excitement and passion, this collaboration promises to carry on the incredible journey of a true legend."

"I'm super excited about DIFFTAPE. I think it's a one-of-a-kind project and we're the first people to do something like this," HARDY shares. "Especially having the original recordings and the fact that we have his family's blessing to do it, it's all really special."

"Joe epitomized the '90s country voice - he was so good about hearing and cutting hits, recording amazing songs," he continues. "On a personal level, I only got to meet Joe once, but he was extremely nice to me, and this was in my first year of being an artist when I was an absolute nobody. He was so, so kind to me and that memory I have of him is truly special to me, too."

Previewing the March release with a surprise two-pack, HIXTAPE Vol. 3: DIFFTAPE (Small Batch) is out tonight, just in time to celebrate today's 30th anniversary of "John Deere Green."

HIXTAPE Vol. 3: DIFFTAPE (Small Batch) Track List

1. "Pickup Man (feat. Joe Diffie & Post Malone)" (Howard Perdew, Kerry Kurt Phillips)

2. "John Deere Green (feat. Joe Diffie, HARDY & Morgan Wallen)" (Dennis Linde)

Produced by Joey Moi.

