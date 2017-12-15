antiMusic Logo
Whitesnake Stream 'Fool For Your Loving' From New Live Package
12-15-2017
.
Whitesnake

(hennemusic) Whitesnake are streaming an audio preview of their classic track "Foo For Your Loving", which comes from the group's forthcoming package, "The Purple Tour (Live)," which will be available as CD/DVD and CD/Blu-ray sets, as well as double-LP, single CD, and digital versions.

Due January 19, the multi-format project delivers classic Whitesnake tracks alongside material from the band's tour in support of 2015's "The Purple Album", a project that saw frontman David Coverdale re-recording classic songs from the Deep Purple Mark 3 and Mark 4 records he appeared on - including 1974's "Burn" and "Stormbringer" and 1975's "Come Taste The Band."

Frontman David Coverdale explains there was never any intention to compete against the original recordings. "We just wanted to play the damn songs," says the rocker. "Each member of the band brought their incredible individual talents and a real band identity to this music. We've all done the best we can with this project with respect to the music, and the legacy of Deep Purple Mk3 and Mk4."

The double-disc collection also includes video footage of the concert mixed to 5.1 Surround Sound, plus band interviews, a new music video for "Burn", and a number of bonus performances not available on the CD or vinyl versions. Stream the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

