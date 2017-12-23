Former Boston Star Dies On Legends Of Rock Cruise 2017 In Review

(hennemusic) Former Boston Star Dies On Legends Of Rock Cruise was a top 17 story of March 2017: Former Boston drummer John Thomas "Sib" Hashian died March 22 at the age 67 after collapsing on stage during a performance on the Legends Of Rock Cruise in the Caribbean.
TMZ reports Hashian's son, Adam, confirmed the drummer suddenly collapsed midset while playing with former Boston lead guitarist Barry Goudreau, while a witness tells the media outlet that attempts to revive him with CPR and a defibrillator failed.
The Legends Of Rock Cruise - featuring original Foreigner vocalist Lou Gramm, John Cafferty, The Grass Roots and former members of the Beach Boys and Kansas, among others - departed from Miami, FL on March 18 with planned stops including Puerto Rico and the Bahamas. Read more here.