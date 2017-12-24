Britney Spears Takes High Road Over Katy Perry's Insult 2017 In Review

Britney Spears Takes High Road Over Katy Perry's Insult was a top 17 story of February 2017: (Radio.com) Katy Perry made some thinly veiled jokes about Britney Spears' 2007 mental health struggles at the Grammys, courting the ire of Britney fans and generally lowering the bar for red carpet chit-chat.
"I've done all of them and the only thing left to do is shave my head, which I'm really saving for a public breakdown," she said. "I'm down for that. I'm almost moments away from that, obviously' not to stir controversy."
On Twitter, Spears seemed to weigh in on the fracas while remaining on the high road: She shared a photo of a sunset captioned with a biblical passage: "Her mouth speaks from that which fills her heart, Luke 6:45." Read more here.