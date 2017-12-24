Trans-Siberian Orchestra Leader Paul O'Neill Dead At 61 2017 In Review

The band issued the following, "The entire Trans-Siberian Orchestra family, past and present, is heartbroken to share the devastating news that Paul O'Neill has passed away from chronic illness.

"He was our friend and our leader -- a truly creative spirit and an altruistic soul. This is a profound and indescribable loss for us all. We ask that you respect Paul's family's privacy now. We will make additional announcements shortly." Read more here.