Slipknot's Corey Taylor Zings Nickelback's Chad Kroeger 2017 In Review

It all started when Kroeger accused Stone Sour of being "Nickelback Lite" and called into question Taylor's ability to write a hit song. Corey originally responded last week and again spoke out against Chad during his appearance at the Pain in the Grass festival this past weekend.

Taylor was asked about the feud during the event and responded (via Loudwire), "I'm not talking about that d**khead. Why do I give a s*** what Chad Kroeger says?"

The questioner then said, "Chad Kroeger poking at you is like asking a criminal, 'Why are you robbing me?' Like he's going to turn around and be nice to you." Taylor responded, "I'll tell you what. This is how I figured it out. Chad Kroeger is to rock what KFC is to chicken. Is that wrong? I feel like I'm not wrong."