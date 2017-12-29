Eagles Playing Without Glenn Frey Surprises Fleetwood Mac Star 2017 In Review

The west coast edition will be taking place this Saturday (July 15th) and Sunday at Dodge Stadium with the Eagles headlining the first night that will also feature Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers.

The second night will be lead by Fleetwood Mac and will include sets from Journey and Earth, Wind & Fire. Mac stars Christine McVie and Lindsey Buckingham sat down with Billboard to discuss the event.

During the conversation, McVie revealed that she was surprised to learn that the Eagles would be performing following the death of cofounder Glenn Frey. The band has recruited his son Deacon and Vince Gill to fill his shoes at the events.

She told the trade publication, "I was quite surprised, actually, but I'm proud of them for doing it. I think they've got a good replacement for Glenn". And Buckingham added, "It was just a sad thing, Glenn's passing, so I don't know what you do in that kind of situation.

"I don't really have any preconceptions. They're smart guys; I'm sure it all works on some level, and I'm looking forward to seeing how it works out. But, you know, it's just such a loss in the sense of Don and Glenn for all those years -- and other people kind of floating in and out of the band, but that always being the center. So anything [else] you do is going to seem a little foreign, at least initially."