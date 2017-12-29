Hayley Williams Secretly Quit Paramore 2017 In Review

Williams explains leading up to that point there had been days spent in bed, and a developing fixation with death. She eventually sought a therapist. "For the first time in my life, there wasn't a pinhole of light at the end of the tunnel," she told the publication.

"I thought, 'I just wish everything would stop.' It wasn't in the sense of, 'I'm going to take my life.' It was just hopelessness. Like, 'What's the point?' I don't think I understood how dangerous hopelessness is. Everything hurts."

Although it was exhaustion from the business of music that contributed to her state, it was also music that lifted her out of the chasm.