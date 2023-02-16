Paramore 'Running Out Of Time' With New Video

Paramore have premiered the music video for their new single "Running Out Of Time", which they recently performed during the Super Bowl Festival and during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Valentine's Day.

Frontwoman Hayley Williams had this to say about the song, "When we first started writing the album I wanted to challenge myself to write about ordinary things.

"I am horrific at time management and that feels about like the most mundane thing anyone could talk about... seemed like a fun challenge. It kept me from getting all deep and dark which is actually an easier place, internally, for me to dwell.

"Then again, expanding on those feelings isn't all that different from the anxieties a lot of us feel about living on planet earth in 2023." Watch the video below:





