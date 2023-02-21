Paramore Tops Album Charts With 'This Is Why'

This Is Why album art

Paramore have claimed the No. 1 spot of the album charts in both the UK and Australia with their brand new studio album, "This Is Why", marking the third time they have topped the charts in both countries.

The Oriel Company sent over the following: Released on February 10th on Atlantic, This Is Why also received the #1 spots on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart, Billboard's Vinyl Album Chart, Billboard's Alternative Album chart, Billboard's Rock Album chart, Billboard's digital album chart and landed at #2 on the Billboard 200.



The album's title track - released in September - recently earned the band their first #1 at Alternative Radio and was voted "Hottest Record Of The Year" by BBC Radio 1 listeners in the UK. Last week they released the video for new single "Running Out Of Time."



Paramore is now gearing up to join Taylor Swift on the opening nights of her Eras Tour in Glendale, Arizona on March 17th and 18th before embarking on a sold-out global arena tour, kicking off in South America in March, followed by a UK run in April, and a North American run starting in May. Support comes from Bloc Party, Foals, The Linda Lindas and Genesis Owusu.



For the band's largest headline arena shows in more than a decade they'll make stops at some of the most iconic venues including two nights at London's O2 Arena, two nights at New York's Madison Square Garden, Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, Austin's Moody Center, two nights at Los Angeles' Kia Forum, Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena and more before wrapping up in St. Paul, MN at Xcel Energy Center on August 2nd. The band are donating a portion of their ticket sales to organizations working in areas of essential community support, including Support & Feed and REVERB.



UPCOMING PARAMORE TOUR DATES:

Thu March 2 - Lima District, Peru - Estadio UNMSM

Sun March 5 - Santiago, Chile - Movistar Arena

Tue March 7 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Arena Movistar

Thu March 9 - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil - Qualistage

Sat March 11 - São Paulo, Brazil - Centro Esportivo Tiete

Sun March 12 - São Paulo, Brazil - Centro Esportivo Tiete

Tue March 14 - Bogotá, Colombia - Movistar Arena

Fri March 17 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium=

Sat March 18 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium=

Thu April 13 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

Sat April 15 - Cardiff, United Kingdom - International Arena

Mon April 17 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - OVO Hydro

Tue April 18 - Manchester, United Kingdom - AO Arena

Thu April 20 - London, United Kingdom - O2 Arena

Sat April 22 - Birmingham, United Kingdom - Utilita Arena

Sun April 23 - London, United Kingdom - O2 Arena

Tue May 23 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center*~

Thu May 25 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena*~

Sat May 27 - Atlantic City, NJ - Adjacent Festival+

Sun May 28 - Boston, MA - Boston Calling +

Tue May 30 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden*~

Wed May 31 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden*~

Fri June 02 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena*~

Sun Jun 04 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse*~

Mon Jun 05 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse*~

Wed Jun 07 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena*~

Thu Jun 08 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena*~

Sat Jun 10 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center*~

Sun Jun 11 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paint Arena*~

Tue Jun 13 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center*~

Wed Jun 14 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live*~

Sun Jun 18 - Nashville, TN - Bonnaroo +

Thu Jul 06 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center^!

Sat Jul 08 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena^!

Sun Jul 09 - Austin, TX - Moody Center^!

Tue Jul 11 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center^!

Thu Jul 13 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena^!

Sun Jul 16 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena^

Wed Jul 19 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum^

Wed Jul 20 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum^

Sat Jul 22 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center^

Mon Jul 24 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena^!

Tue Jul 25 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum^!

Thu Jul 27 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena^!

Sat Jul 29 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center^!

Sun Jul 30 - St Louis, MO - Enterprise Center^!

Wed Aug 02 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center^!



*With Support Bloc Party

^With Support from Foals

!With Support from The Linda Lindas

~With Support from Genesis Owusu

+Festival Performance

=Supporting Taylor Swift

