Paramore Take Down Official Website and Wipe Social Media Accounts

Paramore have left their fans confused after the alt-rockers wiped photos and posts from their social media accounts and took their official website down. The band's official website, paramore.net, is now redirected to a 404 not found error page, which is what happens when a server can not locate a page that is requested.
Their official Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) accounts have been wiped clean with only generic placeholder graphics shown. Back on December 14th, the group shared a quote from an UPROXX feature.
The quote read, "Now that Paramore has spent the year touring behind This Is Why (and making sure to take better care of themselves while they're at it), a chapter of the band's career has come to a close. They've now fulfilled all label obligations and are effectively free agents. As for the future of Paramore, all three members agreed that there's a level of uncertainty.
"The only thing that matters is we will still get to be each other's community,'" says Williams, while drummer Zac Farro adds, "I just hope we can keep building the Paramore empire and then rule the world."
