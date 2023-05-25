Paramore Kick Off North American Arena Tour

(Live Nation) Paramore kicked off their North America arena tour on Tuesday night (May 23rd) with a two hour knockout performance at Charlotte's Spectrum Center with support from Bloc Party and Genesis Owusu.
The band delivered their signature electrifying stage presence performing songs off their sixth studio album This Is Why including "Running Out Of Time", the live debuts of "Figure 8" and "Big Man, Little Dignity", and the title track "This is Why".
Paramore's setlist also featured an array of their most beloved hits, including the captivating melodies of "Decode," the heartfelt balladry of "The Only Exception," the infectious energy of "Ain't it Fun," and the anthemic power of "Misery Business" complete with a on stage fan singalong during the bridge to last chorus. Complementing these cherished favorites, the band skillfully curated a diverse array of songs from their extensive catalog into the night, ensuring an unforgettable performance for fans.
Thu May 25 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Sat May 27 - Atlantic City, NJ - Adjacent Festival!
Tue May 30 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Wed May 31 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Fri June 02 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
Sun Jun 04 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Mon Jun 05 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Wed Jun 07 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Thu Jun 08 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Sat Jun 10 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
Sun Jun 11 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paint Arena
Tue Jun 13 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center
Wed Jun 14 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live
Thu Jul 06 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
Sat Jul 08 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
Sun Jul 09 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
Tue Jul 11 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Thu Jul 13 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Sat Jul 15 - Palm Springs, CA - Acrisure Arena+
Sun Jul 16 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena
Wed Jul 19 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
Thu Jul 20 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
Sat Jul 22 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
Mon Jul 24 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Tue Jul 25 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Thu Jul 27 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena
Sat Jul 29 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
Sun Jul 30 - St Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
Tue Aug 01 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
Wed Aug 02 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
