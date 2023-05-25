Paramore Kick Off North American Arena Tour

Tour poster

(Live Nation) Paramore kicked off their North America arena tour on Tuesday night (May 23rd) with a two hour knockout performance at Charlotte's Spectrum Center with support from Bloc Party and Genesis Owusu.

The band delivered their signature electrifying stage presence performing songs off their sixth studio album This Is Why including "Running Out Of Time", the live debuts of "Figure 8" and "Big Man, Little Dignity", and the title track "This is Why".



Paramore's setlist also featured an array of their most beloved hits, including the captivating melodies of "Decode," the heartfelt balladry of "The Only Exception," the infectious energy of "Ain't it Fun," and the anthemic power of "Misery Business" complete with a on stage fan singalong during the bridge to last chorus. Complementing these cherished favorites, the band skillfully curated a diverse array of songs from their extensive catalog into the night, ensuring an unforgettable performance for fans.

Thu May 25 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Sat May 27 - Atlantic City, NJ - Adjacent Festival!

Tue May 30 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Wed May 31 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Fri June 02 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

Sun Jun 04 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Mon Jun 05 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Wed Jun 07 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Thu Jun 08 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Sat Jun 10 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

Sun Jun 11 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paint Arena

Tue Jun 13 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

Wed Jun 14 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

Thu Jul 06 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

Sat Jul 08 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

Sun Jul 09 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Tue Jul 11 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Thu Jul 13 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Sat Jul 15 - Palm Springs, CA - Acrisure Arena+

Sun Jul 16 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

Wed Jul 19 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

Thu Jul 20 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

Sat Jul 22 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Mon Jul 24 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Tue Jul 25 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Thu Jul 27 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena

Sat Jul 29 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

Sun Jul 30 - St Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

Tue Aug 01 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

Wed Aug 02 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

