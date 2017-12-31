Tupac's Breakup Letter To Madonna Excerpted Online 2017 In Review

Portions of the letter (which is now up for auction) are redacted but Tupac wrote that while an interracial relationship could help Madonna's career, he worried about hurting his reputation in the eyes of black audiences.

"Can u understand that? For you to be seen with a black man wouldn't in any way jeopardize your career, if anything it would make you seem that much more open & exciting," he wrote. "But for me at least in my previous perception I felt due to my 'image' I would be letting down half of the people who made me what I thought I was. I never meant to hurt you."

Inflammatory statements Madonna made in the press didn't make matters easier, Pac wrote: "An interview where you said 'I'm off to rehabilitate all the rappers & basketball players' or something to that effect, those words cut me deep seeing how I had never known you to be with any rappers besides myself," he wrote. "It was at this moment out of hurt and a natural instinct to strike back and defend my heart and ego that I said a lot of things'Can you feel me?" Read more here.