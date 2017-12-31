Yes Canceled Yestival Tour Following Tragedy 2017 In Review

(hennemusic) Yes Canceled Yestival Tour Following Tragedy was a top 17 story of September 2017: Yes have cancelled the remaining dates of their Yestival tour of North America following the tragic, unexpected death of guitarist Steve Howe's son, Virgil.
The band issued a statement on September 11 regarding the passing and cancellations, saying that they "want to thank all their fans for their support and understanding at this time," while adding, "Steve Howe and family ask for their privacy to be respected during this difficult time."
Ticket refunds for the affected tour dates (in Moorhead, Cedar Rapids, London, Rochester, Boston and Huntington) will be available at point of purchase. Read more here.