Nicki Minaj In The Studio With Lil Wayne

In one photo, she snapped a selfie with Drake, and in another, she posed with Drake and Lil Wayne. "The Big 3," she tagged the photo. Drake also shared the same photos on his Instagram account.

Minaj has worked with both Drake and Lil Wayne throughout her career, but her friendship with Drake cooled when she started dating Meek and the two began beefing. She maintained in late 2016 that she wasn't getting involved in their drama, but she's clearly choosing sides now that she's done with her ex. Read more here.