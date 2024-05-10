Watch David Kushner's 'Hero' Video

(BHM) David Kushner releases the new single and music video called "Hero" via Miserable Man Music. "'Hero' is the story of acceptance towards the pain of your inner child," shares Kushner. The song is a poignant reflection on human relationships, exploring the personal narrative of overcoming relationship turmoil.

The track captures the raw emotion and universal truth that relationships evolve, leaving tales of heroes and villains from different perspectives. Promising to resonate with those who've witnessed the transformation of bonds, "Hero" turns personal adversity into a universally relatable anthem.

The single is complemented by a new music video in Kushner's signature cinematic style. The video expands on the lyrical narrative as it depicts Kushner interacting with childhood versions of himself and reliving childhood trauma. In the video, Kushner seems to achieve a sense of reckoning with the scars that have shaped him by interfacing with the past. The children that we once were live on inside us, but we are not defined by them. "Hero" made its global broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop and across MTV's global network of channels, as well as on the Paramount Times Square billboards."

Kushner also today announces a headlining tour of North America. The tour starts September 9 in Portland, OR and finishes November 23 in Oakland, CA. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, May 17. Prior to the tour Kushner will be performing at festivals including Boston Calling, Bonnaroo, and the iconic pair of Reading and Leeds Festivals in England.

David Kushner Tour and Festival Appearances

May 17 - Gulf Shores, AL - Hangout Festival

May 24 - Boston, MA - Boston Calling Festival

June 14 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Festival

June 20 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest Festival

August 16 - Biddinghuizen, Netherlands - Lowlands Festival

August 18 - Stradbally, Ireland - Electric Picnic Festival

August 23 - Reading, UK - Reading Festival

August 24 - Leeds, UK - Leeds Festival

September 9 - Portland, OR -- Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

September 11 - Seattle, WA -- The Paramount Theatre

September 12 - Vancouver, BC -- Malkin Bowl

September 14 - Salt Lake City, UT -- The Complex Rockwell

September 15 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

September 18 - Minneapolis, MN -- The Fillmore

September 19 - Madison, WI -- The Sylvee

September 21 - Detroit, MI -- The Fillmore

September 22 - Toronto, ON -- HISTORY

September 25 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

September 27 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

September 28 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

September 29 - Columbia, MD - All Things Go Festival

October 22 - Indianapolis, IN -- Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

October 23 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

October 25 -- Montreal, QC -- MTELUS

October 29 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

October 30 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

November 2 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

November 5 - Miami Beach, FL - The Fillmore

November 6 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

November 8 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore

November 9 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

November 12 - Austin TX - Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater

November 13 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

November 18 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

November 19 - San Diego, CA -- SOMA

November 21 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues

November 22 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

November 23 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

More dates to be added

