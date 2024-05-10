Incubus Deliver 'Morning View XXIII'

(fcc) Incubus has released Morning View XXIII, the re-recording of their iconic album Morning View, via Virgin Records. The collection features brand-new takes on their classic hits, breathing new life into the record and offering their global fan-base a refreshed experience of some of their favorite tracks.

Incubus originally released their critically acclaimed studio album Morning View on October 23, 2001, and were met with an outpouring of love and acclaim from fans and industry alike. The album has been RIAA certified double Platinum and spent 60 weeks on the Billboard 200 peaking at number 2. Earlier this week, to celebrate the re-issue, Incubus performed their much-loved hit "Wish You Were Here" on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in front of hundreds of fans. Watch below.

"Roughly 23 years ago we rented a house at the sea to do an art experiment. The novel and expansive environment combined with a healthy dose of momentum helped us find that ever sought after FLOW state and the songs that became known as 'Morning View' have since become indelible and deeply important parts of our lives," said Brandon Boyd.

"This album helped propel our little art experiment called 'Incubus' into a way of life and here we are today, some 23 years later, about to introduce a new/next phase of it's existence. 'Morning View XXIII' is a re-recording/re-think of the 2001 album and is the result of our desire to honor this burgeoning legacy but also reimagine it as musicians who have been lovingly performing these songs night after night for the last 23 years. See you on the road soon!"

Coming off an international tour and a headlining set at Beach Life Festival this past month, Incubus will hit the road this Summer on their 2024 US Arena tour, performing their iconic album "Morning View" in its entirety, plus the hits featuring special guests Coheed and Cambria. Produced by Live Nation, the 10-city ARENA tour kicks off on August 23 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit making stops across the U.S. in New York, Tampa, Austin and more before wrapping up in San Francisco at Chase Center on September 12.

TRACKLIST:

Nice to Know You

Circles

Wish You Were Here

Just a Phase

11 am

Blood on the Ground

Mexico

Warning

Echo

Have You Ever

Are You In?

Under My Umbrella

Aqueous Transmission

INCUBUS 2024 TOUR DATES:

Fri Aug 23 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Sat Aug 24 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

Tue Aug 27 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Thu Aug 29 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Sat Aug 31 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Tue Sep 03 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

Fri Sep 06 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sat Sep 07 - Austin, TX - Moody Center ATX

Mon Sep 09 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Thu Sep 12 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

