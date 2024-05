Kings Of Leon Celebrate Album Release With 'Nowhere to Run' Video

(fcc) Kings of Leon release their 9th full-length studio album, Can We Please Have Fun, released via Capitol Records today. As its title suggests, the album is a document of the band cutting loose, trying new things, and, yes, having some fun.

The band has also released an accompanying music video for new track "Nowhere to Run." Shot under their own creative direction with their long-time partner Casey McGrath, you can see Kings of Leon dancing and running wild. The band took control of all creative elements on this record, managing artwork and (as evident in the video) the unconventional visuals for each song. All were shot over two days in Nashville by the band and a small team.

The previously released lead single, "Mustang," continues to climb at radio week over week. The song currently sits in the Top 10 at Alternative radio and Top 5 at Triple A radio. No strangers to the radio charts, "Mustang" marks the ninth Top 10 single for the band at Alternative radio.

It's the type of music the band says they've always wanted to make: "This record felt special right from the beginning. From the first meeting (with Kid Harpoon), we could not have been more on the same page," Nathan shares. "It was the most enjoyable record I've ever been a part of," Caleb says. "It's like we allowed ourselves to be musically vulnerable," Nathan adds. "I love it when a rock band is not embarrassed to admit that every song doesn't have to be on 11."

Recorded at Dark Horse studio in Nashville and produced with new collaborator Kid Harpoon (Harry Styles, Florence + the Machine) the album sees a new side of Kings of Leon harkening back to their gritty origins while simultaneously finding new gears. Sonically, you can hear them unified in vision and purpose and void of all expectations.

