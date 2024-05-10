Bad Wolves Recruit Chris Daughtry For 'Hunger For Life'

Bad Wolves have teamed up with Chris Daughtry for a brand new single and music video called "Hungry For Life," that was digitally released today (May 10) via BETTER NOISE MUSIC.
"'Hungry for Life' is about resilience, the pursuit of purpose, and the will to rise above life's challenges in the face of adversity," shares Bad Wolves vocalist D.L. "We've all been fans of Daughtry for a long time, and when we heard him sing on this, we were floored. We hope you love it, stay hungry Wolfpack!"
The new song arrives as Bad Wolves continue their tour as direct support to rock mainstays P.O.D. throughout May 31 alongside opening acts Norma Jean and Blind Channel. Watch the new video and see the dates below:
5/10 Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre ^
5/11 Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans Music Hall ^
5/12 Virginia Beach, VA - Scandals Live &
5/14 Newport, KY - Megacorp &
5/15 Johnson City, TN - Capone's *
5/17 Reading, PA - Reverb ^
5/19 Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom ^
5/21 New Kensington, PA - Preserving Underground ^
5/23 Joliet, IL - The Forge ^
5/24 Turtle Lake, WI - St. Croix Casino ^
5/25 Minneapolis, MN - Uptown Theater ^
5/26 Sioux City, IA - Hard Rock ^
5/28 Lubbock, TX - The Garden ^
5/29 Austin, TX - Come & Take It Live ^
5/30 Houston, TX - House of Blues ^
5/31 San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center ^
6/1 Fort Worth, TX - SO WHAT?! Music Festival
6/20 Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration Festival
8/2 Sturgis, SD - Sturgis Buffalo Chip 2024
8/30 Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma
^ with P.O.D., NORMA JEAN, and BLIND CHANNEL
& with NORMA JEAN & UNCURED
* with BLIND CHANNEL
