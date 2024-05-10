Sebastian Bach Releases First New Solo Album in A Decade

(SRO) Sebastian Bach has a lot to celebrate today. It's the release day for his much-anticipated Child Within The Man (Reigning Phoenix Music) album-his first solo effort in 10 years-and tonight he'll launch the U.S. leg of his "What Do I Got To Lose? Tour."

The singer, songwriter, author, Broadway star, and actor has also released a new single "Freedom" from the album, with a video to follow in the coming days. Listen here. "Freedom" is the latest track from CHILD WITHIN tHE MAN; it follows "What Do I Got To Lose?," "Everybody Bleeds," and "(Hold On) To The Dream."

"Child Within the Man relates to the fact that rock and roll makes me feel like a kid," BACH told Rock And Roll Globe. "The excitement of rock, the sound of it, the collecting of it, the communal vibe when you have a party or go to a concert-to me, rock and roll when it's done right, like this album, feels like a magic elixir. Like something you can enjoy that makes you feel like a youth. The spirit of being a little kid. I can't think of many things that do that in this world."

CHILD WITHIN tHE MAN was recorded in Orlando, Florida; produced and mixed by Baskette; engineered by Jef Moll, assistant engineered by Josh Saldate; and mastered by Robert Ludwig/Gateway Mastering. BACH wrote or co-wrote all the album's 11 tracks and sang all lead and backing vocals. CHILD WITHIN tHE MAN features guest appearances from John 5, Steve Stevens, and Oria nthi-who all co-wrote their respective tracks with BACH-and two tracks co-written with Myles Kennedy ("What Do I Got to Lose?" and "To Live Again'); Devin Bronson on guitars, Todd Kerns (bass) and Jeremy Coulson (drums) round out the players on the album. The album is available on CD (Jewelcase), cassette and double LP in a variety of color options. The album artwork holds special meaning since it was designed by BACH's father, noted visual artist David Bierk. "This album artwork was started in 1978 and finished in 2024!" SEBASTIAN says.

