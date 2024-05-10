The Dead Daisies 'Light 'Em Up' With New Video

(Chipster) The Dead Daisies release their first single and an explosive new video called "Light 'Em Up" from their upcoming album today. "Light 'Em Up" sets the tone for their upcoming album of the same name and their 2024 World Tour which will take them across the US, UK and Europe.

Recorded in Nashville with Producer Marti Frederiksen, "Light 'Em Up" is the band's first new single since 2022 and the first with singer John Corabi since 2018.

"Hey Gang, we are releasing our first single "Light 'Em Up" today, from our new record, aptly titled "Light 'Em Up" as well! It's a kick-ass, straight ahead rock and roll tune, just how we like it!!! Turn it up, and get ready to bang your head and break sh*t!!! Hope ya like it!!! Love you guys!!" - John Corabi

The band's US leg of their upcoming Light 'Em Up World Tour is an exclusive run of dates kicking off with New York City's Killcode and Tempt for A Mega Night Of Rock on June 6th at Racket NYC. The tour will hit some of the band's favorite cities and venues from coast to coast with 80's power-pop legends Enuff Z'Nuff in St. Charles, and a special Father's Day show with Ace Frehley band alums Rock City Machine Co. in Nashville. Special Guests including Gilby Clarke of Guns N' Roses fame in San Diego, and young electric upstarts Red Voodoo in Roseville will wrap up the US Tour dates.

"Our 2024 Tour has been locked and we're gonna have some great nights of kickass rock!!!! Can't wait to play the new songs for you guys! See ya there" - Doug Aldrich

The Dead Daisies spent the early part of 2024 in both Nashville & Muscle Shoals with Frederiksen writing and recording songs for their forthcoming 7th studio album. The album, Light 'Em Up will be released in early September through Spitfire Music Pty Ltd/SPV.

