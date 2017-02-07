Britney Spears' Niece Seriously Injured In An ATV Accident

Spears' father Jamie told ET, "All I can say is pray for our baby Maddie." Maddie is the daughter of Spears' sister Jamie Lynn, a singer and actress in her own right.

According to TMZ, the girl was riding an ATV on a hunting expedition in Kentwood, LA, when the vehicle flipped. She was reportedly submerged underwater for minutes, before being airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Despite the speculation (and her father's statement), a representative for Britney Spears told ET that the public doesn't have all the facts straight: "The details the media are reporting surrounding the incident regarding Jamie Lynn's daughter Maddie are incorrect." Read more here.