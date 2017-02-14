Megadeth Frontman Laughs Off Grammy Master Of Puppets Snafu

The thrash legends won their very first Grammy Award (after being nominated a dozen times) during the event this weekend, taking home the honor for Best Metal Performance for the title track to their "Dystopia" album.

Some fans noted that the house band began playing Metallica's "Master Of Puppets" following Megadeth's acceptance speech. Mustaine took to Twitter to address the controversy. He tweeted, "Ah, you can't blame 'em for not being able to play Megadeth."

This wasn't the only snafu during this year's awards show. Adele had to start her tribute to George Michael over because of equipment problems and someone forgot to turn Metallica frontman James Hetfield's microphone on when they took the stage with Lady Gaga for a live performance. Watch Megadeth's acceptance speech here.