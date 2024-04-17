Kiko Loureiro To Sell Megadeth Guitars, Amps, And More

(Reverb) From now through next Wednesday at 10:00 a.m., fans can preview the gear that will be available to purchase from famed former Megadeath guitarist Kiko Loureiro via The Official Kiko Loureiro Reverb Shop.
Known for his time in both the legendary thrash metal band Megadeath and the power metal band Angra, as well as his solo projects, Kiko Loureiro is finally willing to part with a number of pieces of stage-and-studio-played gear - along with personal items like sweatbands, t-shirts, and his Gracie Barra Brazilian jiu-jitsu gi - all of which will be available to fans and fellow music makers alike when the items in the shop become available for purchase next week.
Highlights from The Official Kiko Loureiro Reverb Shop include: A surprise Gibson Les Paul Modern that Kiko played on two songs every night during the 2022 Megadeth tour; A few acoustic guitars, including a Godin Multiac ACS SA Grand Concert used on the on tour all over the world in 2023, a Godin Arena Pro CW, and an Ibanez GA6CE-AM used on tours in 2019, '21, and '22 as well as backstage and in hotel rooms for practice; A couple of well-used Kramer models, like a SM-1;
A super portable DV Mark Neoclassic 1x12 guitar speaker cab, and DV Mark Multiamp from the Megadeth jam and rehearsal room; Several Neural DSP Quad Cortex units that have been main pieces of Kiko's touring rig since 2022; Some non-gear extras, like Kiko's sweatbands, a few shirts, and even a Gracie Barra Brazilian jiu-jitsu gi.
Check out the preview here.
